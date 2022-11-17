Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 8-13
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 4
Harassment by telephone: 1
Theft: 4
Leaving scene of a property damage accident: 2
Aggravated battery: 3
Battery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Armed robbery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 8: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:03 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 13: A man was charged with DUI at 7:44 a.m. at 1400 S. Campus Parkway.