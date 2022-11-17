Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 8-13

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 4

Harassment by telephone: 1

Theft: 4

Leaving scene of a property damage accident: 2

Aggravated battery: 3

Battery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

DUI: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 8: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:03 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 13: A man was charged with DUI at 7:44 a.m. at 1400 S. Campus Parkway.