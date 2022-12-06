Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 28-Dec. 4

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 1

Theft: 5

Burglary: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Assault: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 28: A man was charged with burglary at 2:56 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:56 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.

Nov. 29: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:17 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 2: A woman was charged with transmitting obscene messages at 9 a.m. at 1044 W. Harrison St.

Dec. 4: A man was charged with assault at 8:37 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.