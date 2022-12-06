Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 28-Dec. 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 1
Theft: 5
Burglary: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 28: A man was charged with burglary at 2:56 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:56 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.
Nov. 29: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:17 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 2: A woman was charged with transmitting obscene messages at 9 a.m. at 1044 W. Harrison St.
Dec. 4: A man was charged with assault at 8:37 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Contact
Categories