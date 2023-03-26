Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Dec. 5-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Criminal damage: 4

Robbery: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Theft: 6

Aggravated battery: 4

Assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of concealed firearm: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 8: A man was charged with criminal damage at 10:03 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 11: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:42 a.m. at 1111 S. Lauflin St.

Dec. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:42 a.m. at 1225 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 16: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 1:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:10 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with strong arm robbery at 8:28 p.m. at 717 W. Maxwell St.