Police report

Dec. 5-18
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Criminal damage: 4
Robbery: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Theft: 6
Aggravated battery: 4
Assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of concealed firearm: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 8: A man was charged with criminal damage at 10:03 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 11: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:42 a.m. at 1111 S. Lauflin St.
Dec. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:42 a.m. at 1225 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 16: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 1:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:10 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with strong arm robbery at 8:28 p.m. at 717 W. Maxwell St.
Contact
