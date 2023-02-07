Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 1-29
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 6
Possession of cannabis: 4
Possession of controlled substance: 6
Criminal trespass: 6
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 3
Theft: 20
Battery: 5
Disorderly conduct: 2
Aggravated assault: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Assault: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: 1
Deceptive practices: 2
Unlawful use of a weapon: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 3: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 1:05 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
Jan. 8: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 8:21 a.m. at 1333 S. Morgan St.
Jan. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:50 a.m. at 842 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 17: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 5 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
Jan. 18: A juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 3:56 a.m. at 600 S. Morgan St.
A woman was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 3:56 a.m. at 600 S. Morgan St.
Jan. 20: A man was charged with harassment by telephone at 9:55 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 21: A man was charged with domestic battery at 6:45 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:59 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
Jan. 24: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 3:39 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
Jan. 25: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 4:53 p.m. at 1310 S. Throop St.
A man was charged with obstructing identification at 6:32 p.m. at 1418 S. Halsted St.