Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 1-29

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Criminal defacement: 6

Possession of cannabis: 4

Possession of controlled substance: 6

Criminal trespass: 6

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 3

Theft: 20

Battery: 5

Disorderly conduct: 2

Aggravated assault: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Assault: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: 1

Deceptive practices: 2

Unlawful use of a weapon: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 3: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 1:05 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

Jan. 8: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 8:21 a.m. at 1333 S. Morgan St.

Jan. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:50 a.m. at 842 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 17: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 5 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

Jan. 18: A juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 3:56 a.m. at 600 S. Morgan St.

A woman was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 3:56 a.m. at 600 S. Morgan St.

Jan. 20: A man was charged with harassment by telephone at 9:55 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 21: A man was charged with domestic battery at 6:45 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:59 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

Jan. 24: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 3:39 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

Jan. 25: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 4:53 p.m. at 1310 S. Throop St.

A man was charged with obstructing identification at 6:32 p.m. at 1418 S. Halsted St.