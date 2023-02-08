Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 30-Feb. 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Criminal damage: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Canceled, suspended or revoked license: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 31: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:10 p.m. at 940 S. Paulina St.
Feb. 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 12:51 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 8:10 p.m. at 755 W. Maxwell St.
A man was charged with battery at 8:10 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 4: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 9:42 a.m. at 1511 W. Roosevelt Road.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:37 a.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.