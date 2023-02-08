Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 30-Feb. 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 8

Criminal damage: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Canceled, suspended or revoked license: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 31: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:10 p.m. at 940 S. Paulina St.

Feb. 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 12:51 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.

A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 8:10 p.m. at 755 W. Maxwell St.

A man was charged with battery at 8:10 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 4: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 9:42 a.m. at 1511 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:37 a.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.