Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 6-19

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 13

Criminal damage: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 4

Narcotics-related incident: 3

Aggravated DUI – no license: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 4

Aggravated assault: 2

Assault: 2

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

Deceptive practices: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:01 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.

Feb. 7: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 3:09 p.m. at 1350 S. Morgan St.

A woman was charged with simple assault at 2:56 p.m. at 1350 S. Morgan St.

A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 9: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 2:01 a.m. at 1500 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with simple battery at 1:31 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 11: A juvenile was charged with resist/obstruct a peace officer at 8:48 p.m. at 1211 W. Harrison St.

Feb. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:48 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds at 2:15 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.

Feb. 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:23 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.