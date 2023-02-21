Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 6-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 13
Criminal damage: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 4
Narcotics-related incident: 3
Aggravated DUI – no license: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 4
Aggravated assault: 2
Assault: 2
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
Deceptive practices: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:01 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.
Feb. 7: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 3:09 p.m. at 1350 S. Morgan St.
A woman was charged with simple assault at 2:56 p.m. at 1350 S. Morgan St.
A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 9: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 2:01 a.m. at 1500 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with simple battery at 1:31 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 11: A juvenile was charged with resist/obstruct a peace officer at 8:48 p.m. at 1211 W. Harrison St.
Feb. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:48 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds at 2:15 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
Feb. 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:23 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.