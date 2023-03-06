Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 27-March 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Criminal damage: 2
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 27: A man was charged with criminal damage at 6:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with theft at 11:51 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.
March 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:21 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
March 4: A man was charged with retail theft at 4:59 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.