Police report

March 6, 2023

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 27-March 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4
Criminal damage: 2
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 27: A man was charged with criminal damage at 6:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with theft at 11:51 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.

March 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:21 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

March 4: A man was charged with retail theft at 4:59 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

 

