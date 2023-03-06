Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 27-March 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 4

Criminal damage: 2

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 27: A man was charged with criminal damage at 6:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with theft at 11:51 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.

March 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:21 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

March 4: A man was charged with retail theft at 4:59 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.