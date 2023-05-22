Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 2
Criminal damage: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 15: A man was charged with criminal damage at 2:18 p.m. at 909 S. Wolcott Ave.
May 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:10 a.m. at 300 S. State St.
May 20: A man was charged with assault at 7:19 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.