Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 15-21

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 2

Criminal damage: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



May 15: A man was charged with criminal damage at 2:18 p.m. at 909 S. Wolcott Ave.

May 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:10 a.m. at 300 S. State St.

May 20: A man was charged with assault at 7:19 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.