Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 29-June 11

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 12

Criminal damage: 4

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Battery: 3

Domestic battery: 3

Assault: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

DUI: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 3

Burglary: 3

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



June 1: A man was charged with simple battery at 10:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 2: A man was charged with simple battery at 10:38 a.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

June 4: A man was charged with burglary at 1:04 p.m. at 1919 W. Taylor St.

June 5: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 1:01 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 8: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 8:48 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 9: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:28 p.m. at 1802 W. Roosevelt Road.

June 11: A woman was charged with DUI at 5:44 a.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.