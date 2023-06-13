Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 29-June 11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 12
Criminal damage: 4
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Battery: 3
Domestic battery: 3
Assault: 1
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
DUI: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 3
Burglary: 3
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 1: A man was charged with simple battery at 10:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 2: A man was charged with simple battery at 10:38 a.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
June 4: A man was charged with burglary at 1:04 p.m. at 1919 W. Taylor St.
June 5: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 1:01 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 8: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 8:48 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 9: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:28 p.m. at 1802 W. Roosevelt Road.
June 11: A woman was charged with DUI at 5:44 a.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.