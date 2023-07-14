Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 12-July 9
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 11
Criminal trespass: 6
Criminal damage: 7
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 6
Battery: 2
Assault: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 5
Burglary: 3
Criminal sexual abuse: 1
Warrant: 4
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 3
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:01 p.m. at 820 S. Wood St.
June 15: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:52 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:45 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.
June 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7 p.m. at 1859 W. Taylor St.
June 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:20 a.m. at 801 S. Damen Ave.
June 24: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:10 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.
July 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:27 a.m. at 845 S. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:35 a.m. at 300 S. State St.
July 7: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude a peace officer at 12:55 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
July 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:47 p.m. at 760 W. Taylor St.