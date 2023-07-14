Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 12-July 9

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 11

Criminal trespass: 6

Criminal damage: 7

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 6

Battery: 2

Assault: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 5

Burglary: 3

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Warrant: 4

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 3

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



June 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:01 p.m. at 820 S. Wood St.

June 15: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:52 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:45 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.

June 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7 p.m. at 1859 W. Taylor St.

June 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:20 a.m. at 801 S. Damen Ave.

June 24: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:10 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.

July 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:27 a.m. at 845 S. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:35 a.m. at 300 S. State St.

July 7: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude a peace officer at 12:55 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

July 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:47 p.m. at 760 W. Taylor St.