Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 31-Aug. 6

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Operating motor vehicle with suspended license: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal damage: 4

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 2

Public indecency: 1

Suspended or revoked driver’s license: 2

Canceled, suspended or revoked driver’s license: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Reckless conduct: 1

Aggravated unlawful use of weapon: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 31: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:24 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:38 a.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 6: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 2:54 a.m. at 512 S. Morgan St.