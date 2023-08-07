Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 31-Aug. 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Operating motor vehicle with suspended license: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal damage: 4
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 2
Public indecency: 1
Suspended or revoked driver’s license: 2
Canceled, suspended or revoked driver’s license: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Reckless conduct: 1
Aggravated unlawful use of weapon: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 31: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:24 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:38 a.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 6: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 2:54 a.m. at 512 S. Morgan St.