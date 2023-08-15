Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 7-13
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Aggravated battery: 4
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Aggravated assault: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 7: A man was charged with simple battery at 11:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with filing a false police report at 7:19 p.m. at 729 W. Rochford St.
Aug. 8: A juvenile was charged with criminal trespass at 7:01 p.m. at 921 S. Marshfield Ave.
Aug. 10: A man was charged with simple assault at 1:34 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
