UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 7-13



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Aggravated battery: 4

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Aggravated assault: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 7: A man was charged with simple battery at 11:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with filing a false police report at 7:19 p.m. at 729 W. Rochford St.

Aug. 8: A juvenile was charged with criminal trespass at 7:01 p.m. at 921 S. Marshfield Ave.

Aug. 10: A man was charged with simple assault at 1:34 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.