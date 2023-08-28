Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 21-27
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2
Theft: 9
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 3
Criminal trespass: 3
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Possession of narcotics: 1
Suspicious object: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Warrant: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Canceled/suspended/revoked license: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Resist/obstruct/disarm officer: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:59 a.m. at 1328 S. Hasted St.
Aug. 23: A man was charged with retail theft at 3:47 p.m. at 1358 S. Hasted St.
Aug. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:13 a.m. at 1728 W. Washburne Ave.
A man was charged with simple assault at 2:05 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:14 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 26: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 6:09 p.m. at 1041 W. Maxwell St.