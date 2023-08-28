Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 21-27



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2

Theft: 9

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 3

Criminal trespass: 3

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Possession of narcotics: 1

Suspicious object: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

Warrant: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Canceled/suspended/revoked license: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Resist/obstruct/disarm officer: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:59 a.m. at 1328 S. Hasted St.

Aug. 23: A man was charged with retail theft at 3:47 p.m. at 1358 S. Hasted St.

Aug. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:13 a.m. at 1728 W. Washburne Ave.

A man was charged with simple assault at 2:05 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:14 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 26: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 6:09 p.m. at 1041 W. Maxwell St.