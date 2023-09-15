Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 4-10



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 6

Theft: 9

Assault: 1

Aggravated assault: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Warrant: 2

Resist, obstruct, disarm an officer: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 6: A man was charged with strong-arm robbery at 1:28 a.m. at 1301 S. Clinton St.

Sept. 7: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 9:58 p.m. at 1165 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:06 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.

Sept. 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:00 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.