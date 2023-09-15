Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 4-10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 6
Theft: 9
Assault: 1
Aggravated assault: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Warrant: 2
Resist, obstruct, disarm an officer: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 6: A man was charged with strong-arm robbery at 1:28 a.m. at 1301 S. Clinton St.
Sept. 7: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 9:58 p.m. at 1165 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:06 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.
Sept. 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:00 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.