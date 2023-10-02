Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 18-24



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Theft: 8

Criminal damage: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Warrant: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:55 p.m. at 842 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 22: A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:20 a.m. at 912 W. Roosevelt Road.

Sept. 24: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:58 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.