Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 18-24
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Theft: 8
Criminal damage: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Warrant: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:55 p.m. at 842 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 22: A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:20 a.m. at 912 W. Roosevelt Road.
Sept. 24: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:58 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.