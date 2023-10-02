Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 25-Oct. 1
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 10
Aggravated battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 4
Aggravated assault: 1
Assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
DUI: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 26: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:21 a.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.
Sept. 28: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:45 p.m. at 900 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 30: A man was charged with DUI at 2:30 a.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:38 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.