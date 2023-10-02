Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 25-Oct. 1



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 10

Aggravated battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 4

Aggravated assault: 1

Assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

DUI: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 26: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:21 a.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.

Sept. 28: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:45 p.m. at 900 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 30: A man was charged with DUI at 2:30 a.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:38 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.