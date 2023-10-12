Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 2-8



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 19

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 4

Assault: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:48 a.m. at 808 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude a peace officer at 2:40 p.m. at 801 W. Roosevelt Road.

Oct. 5: Two men were charged with criminal trespass at 1:16 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 8: Two juveniles and a man were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 5:15 p.m. at 827 W. Maxwell St.