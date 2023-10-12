Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 2-8
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 19
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 4
Assault: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:48 a.m. at 808 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude a peace officer at 2:40 p.m. at 801 W. Roosevelt Road.
Oct. 5: Two men were charged with criminal trespass at 1:16 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 8: Two juveniles and a man were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 5:15 p.m. at 827 W. Maxwell St.