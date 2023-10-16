Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 9-15
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Aggravated battery: 3
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Assault: 3
Possession of controlled substance: 3
Possession of burglary tools: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 9: A woman was charged with simple assault at 2:24 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:24 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.
Oct. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:32 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
A man was charged with criminal damage at 9:10 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 14: A man was charged with possession of burglary tools at 2:12 p.m. at 845 W. Harrison St.