Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 9-15



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Aggravated battery: 3

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Assault: 3

Possession of controlled substance: 3

Possession of burglary tools: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 9: A woman was charged with simple assault at 2:24 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:24 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.

Oct. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:32 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

A man was charged with criminal damage at 9:10 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 14: A man was charged with possession of burglary tools at 2:12 p.m. at 845 W. Harrison St.