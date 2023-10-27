Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 16-22
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Criminal damage: 2
Aggravated battery: 4
Battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Assault: 1
Aggravated assault: 3
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 2
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:26 p.m. at 1915 S. Paulina St.
Oct. 20: A man was charged with theft at 7 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 22: A man was charged with public indecency at 7:19 a.m. at 1650 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:19 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.