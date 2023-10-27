Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Oct. 16-22



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Criminal damage: 2

Aggravated battery: 4

Battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Assault: 1

Aggravated assault: 3

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 2

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:26 p.m. at 1915 S. Paulina St.

Oct. 20: A man was charged with theft at 7 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 22: A man was charged with public indecency at 7:19 a.m. at 1650 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:19 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.