Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 23-29



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 15

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Assault: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

DUI: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 25: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:23 a.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 27: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:12 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:48 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 29: A man was charged with DUI at 2:36 a.m. at 808 S. Loomis St.