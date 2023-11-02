Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 23-29
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 15
Criminal sexual abuse: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Assault: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 25: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:23 a.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 27: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:12 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:48 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 29: A man was charged with DUI at 2:36 a.m. at 808 S. Loomis St.