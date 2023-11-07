Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 30-Nov. 5



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Battery: 1

Assault: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

DUI: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:32 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:21 a.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.

Nov. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:57 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.

A man was charged with simple assault at 10:05 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with obstructing identification at at 4:55 p.m. 1856 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with simple battery at 9:19 p.m. 525 S. Racine Ave.