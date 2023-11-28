Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 13-19



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 8

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Aggravated battery: 1

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Assault: 1

Carrying a fictitious or unlawfully altered driver’s license: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 14: A man was charged with carrying a fictitious or unlawfully altered driver’s license at 9:47 p.m. at 1500 S. Union Ave.

Nov. 16: A woman was charged with criminal defacement of property at 10:44 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.