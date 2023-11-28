Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 13-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Aggravated battery: 1
Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Assault: 1
Carrying a fictitious or unlawfully altered driver’s license: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 14: A man was charged with carrying a fictitious or unlawfully altered driver’s license at 9:47 p.m. at 1500 S. Union Ave.
Nov. 16: A woman was charged with criminal defacement of property at 10:44 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.