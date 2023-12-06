Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 27-Dec. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 10
Harassment through electronic communications: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 2
Assault: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 29: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 1:07 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 30: A man was charged with theft at 7:49 p.m. at 802 S. Halsted St.
Contact
Categories