Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 27-Dec. 3



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 10

Harassment through electronic communications: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Assault: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 29: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 1:07 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 30: A man was charged with theft at 7:49 p.m. at 802 S. Halsted St.