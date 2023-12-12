Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 4-10



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Harassment through electronic communications: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Battery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Criminal defacement: 1

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 5: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:48 p.m. at 1745 W. Polk St.



Dec. 6: A woman was charged with identity theft at 2:08 p.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.



Dec. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:45 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.