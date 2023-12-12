Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 4-10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Harassment through electronic communications: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Battery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Criminal defacement: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 5: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:48 p.m. at 1745 W. Polk St.
Dec. 6: A woman was charged with identity theft at 2:08 p.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.
Dec. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:45 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.