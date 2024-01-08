Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 11-31
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 13
Criminal damage: 4
Criminal trespass: 2
Battery: 5
Burglary from motor vehicle: 2
Assault: 3
Aggravated battery: 9
Warrant: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officers: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:06 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
Dec. 12: A woman was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle at 9:42 p.m. at 1339 S. Hasted St.
Dec. 13: A man was charged with burglary to two motor vehicles at 3:30 p.m. at 1119 S. Wolcott Ave.
Dec. 15: A woman was charged with retail theft at 5:05 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:05 p.m. at 1325 S. Hasted St.
Dec. 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 6:23 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with aggravated battery at 6:23 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 24: A man was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 11:39 p.m. at 1322 S. Hasted St.
Dec. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 2:43 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.