Police report

Dec. 11-31



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 13

Criminal damage: 4

Criminal trespass: 2

Battery: 5

Burglary from motor vehicle: 2

Assault: 3

Aggravated battery: 9

Warrant: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officers: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:06 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

Dec. 12: A woman was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle at 9:42 p.m. at 1339 S. Hasted St.

Dec. 13: A man was charged with burglary to two motor vehicles at 3:30 p.m. at 1119 S. Wolcott Ave.

Dec. 15: A woman was charged with retail theft at 5:05 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:05 p.m. at 1325 S. Hasted St.

Dec. 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 6:23 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with aggravated battery at 6:23 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 24: A man was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 11:39 p.m. at 1322 S. Hasted St.

Dec. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 2:43 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.