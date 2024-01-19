Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 1-14
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Criminal damage: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Battery: 3
Burglary: 1
Assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Aggravated assault: 2
Warrant: 1
Disorderly conduct: 4
Possession of controlled substance: 3
Harassment by telephone: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 8: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 7:43 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 11: A man was charged with burglary at 3:39 a.m. at 811 S. Paulina St.