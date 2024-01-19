Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 1-14



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 8

Criminal damage: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Battery: 3

Burglary: 1

Assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Aggravated assault: 2

Warrant: 1

Disorderly conduct: 4

Possession of controlled substance: 3

Harassment by telephone: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 8: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 7:43 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 11: A man was charged with burglary at 3:39 a.m. at 811 S. Paulina St.