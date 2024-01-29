Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 15-21



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Burglary: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Assault: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 22: A man was charged with burglary at 12:59 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:28 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.

Jan. 24: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 5:19 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.