Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Burglary: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Assault: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 22: A man was charged with burglary at 12:59 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:28 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.
Jan. 24: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 5:19 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.