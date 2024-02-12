Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 5-11



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 6

Aggravated battery: 3

Assault: 1

Aggravated robbery: 1

Deceptive practices: 4

Criminal damage: 6

Criminal defacement: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 5: Two juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery at 5:25 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.

Feb. 6: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 2:02 a.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.

Feb. 7: A woman was charged with theft at 4:40 p.m. at 900 S. Wolcott Ave.