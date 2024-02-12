Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 6
Aggravated battery: 3
Assault: 1
Aggravated robbery: 1
Deceptive practices: 4
Criminal damage: 6
Criminal defacement: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 5: Two juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery at 5:25 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.
Feb. 6: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 2:02 a.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.
Feb. 7: A woman was charged with theft at 4:40 p.m. at 900 S. Wolcott Ave.