Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 12-18



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 6

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 15: A man was charged with battery at 11:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:49 p.m. at 1040 W. Harrison St.

Feb. 16: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 12:15 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 2:42 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 17: A man was charged with battery at 11:15 p.m. at 900 W. Roosevelt Road.