Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 12-18
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 6
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 15: A man was charged with battery at 11:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:49 p.m. at 1040 W. Harrison St.
Feb. 16: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 12:15 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.
A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 2:42 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 17: A man was charged with battery at 11:15 p.m. at 900 W. Roosevelt Road.