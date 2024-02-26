Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 19-25
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 6
Aggravated battery: 5
Battery: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Possession of burglary tools: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Assault: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Warrant: 1
Deceptive practices: 3
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 19: A man was charged with theft at 10:12 a.m. at 760 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 20: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 8:49 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.
Feb. 21: A man was charged with possession of burglary tools at 11 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 23: A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 12:46 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.