Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 19-25



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 6

Aggravated battery: 5

Battery: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Possession of burglary tools: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Assault: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Warrant: 1

Deceptive practices: 3

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 19: A man was charged with theft at 10:12 a.m. at 760 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 20: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 8:49 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.

Feb. 21: A man was charged with possession of burglary tools at 11 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 23: A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 12:46 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.