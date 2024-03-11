Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 26-March 10



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 11

Aggravated battery: 4

Battery: 3

Domestic battery: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 3

Disorderly conduct: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Assault: 1

Warrant: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Unlawful use of weapon: 1

Violation of stalking/no contact order: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Public indecency: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 26: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:08 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Feb. 27: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:02 a.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 28: A man was charged with simple battery at 5:24 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:24 p.m. at 800 W. Jackson Blvd.

March 1: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 6:14 p.m. at 904 S. Racine Ave.

A man was charged with theft at 1:10 p.m. at 760 W. Taylor St.

March 3: A juvenile was arrested on a warrant at 2:50 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.

Two men were charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 4:35 p.m. at 700 W. Maxwell St.

March 6: A woman was charged with violation of no contact order at 1:33 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

March 9: A juvenile was charged with simple assault at 1:57 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with simple battery at 1:57 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

March 10: A woman was charged with simple battery at 6:45 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.