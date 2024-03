UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 11-17



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1