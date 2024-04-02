Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 19-31



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

Aggravated battery: 4

Domestic battery: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Assault: 2

Aggravated assault: 1

Warrant: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 2

Aggravated unlawful use of weapon: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:06 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.

March 25: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:36 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

March 28: A woman was charged with theft of labor or services at 7:30 p.m. at 900 S. Wolcott Ave.

March 29: A man was charged with DUI at 10:55 p.m. at 804 S. Morgan St.

March 30: A man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 8:32 p.m. at 1305 W. Roosevelt Road.

A woman was charged with criminal damage at 11:59 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

April 1: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:05 p.m. at 1855 W. Taylor St.