Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 1-7
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Battery: 1
Unlawful use of a weapon: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Criminal defacement: 2
Flee or attempt to elude peace officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 1: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:05 p.m. at 1855 W. Taylor St.
April 4: A woman was charged with simple assault at 4:22 p.m. at 1220 S. Wood St.