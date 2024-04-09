Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 1-7



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Battery: 1

Unlawful use of a weapon: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Criminal defacement: 2

Flee or attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 1: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:05 p.m. at 1855 W. Taylor St.

April 4: A woman was charged with simple assault at 4:22 p.m. at 1220 S. Wood St.