Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 15-21



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 8

Aggravated battery: 4

Warrant: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Harassment through electronic communications: 2

Aggravated fleeing/attempt to elude: 2

Fleeing/attempt to elude: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 15: A woman was charged with simple battery at 2:15 p.m. at 1135 W. Congress Parkway.

April 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:32 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:20 p.m. at 1637 W. Taylor St.

April 19: A woman was charged with driving without a license at 3:02 p.m. at 1330 S. Morgan St.