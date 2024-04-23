Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Aggravated battery: 4
Warrant: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Harassment through electronic communications: 2
Aggravated fleeing/attempt to elude: 2
Fleeing/attempt to elude: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 15: A woman was charged with simple battery at 2:15 p.m. at 1135 W. Congress Parkway.
April 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:32 a.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:20 p.m. at 1637 W. Taylor St.
April 19: A woman was charged with driving without a license at 3:02 p.m. at 1330 S. Morgan St.