Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 13-19



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of concealed firearm: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Improper use of registration: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 16: A man was charged with battery at 2:08 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.

May 19: Four juveniles were charged with motor vehicle theft at 12:59 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.