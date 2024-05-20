Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 13-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Armed robbery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of concealed firearm: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Improper use of registration: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 16: A man was charged with battery at 2:08 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
May 19: Four juveniles were charged with motor vehicle theft at 12:59 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.