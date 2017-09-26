Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Police search for suspect in attempted sexual assault

UIC Police received a report at noon Friday that a UIC student was the victim of an attempted criminal sexual assault that occurred at 10:30 a.m.

The crime was reported near 760 W. Taylor St., on the east side of the parking structure near South Union Avenue. The victim reported that as she exited the lot on the first floor, a man approached her and asked her for money. She said she did not have money, and the offender grabbed the victim by the back of her hair and forced her to the ground. The offender attempted to sexually assault the victim but she broke free and fled the area.

The offender is described as a black male, 45 to 55 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and medium to dark complexion. He was wearing a red shirt and jeans. The victim said that she has previously seen the offender panhandling for money in the area.

The university is providing resources to assist the victim and will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community.

UIC Police are leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call 312-996-2830.

Sept. 18-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 12

Criminal defacement of property: 4

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 18: A man was arrested for criminal damage at 4:07 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Sept. 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 10:22 a.m. at 1135 South Morgan St.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.