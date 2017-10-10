Police report

October 10, 2017

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 2-8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 2
Public indecency: 1
Criminal defacement of property: 3
Theft: 5
Battery: 1
Possession of narcotics: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 2: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:40 a.m. at 909 S. Wolcott Ave.

Oct. 5: A man was arrested for possession of narcotics at 3:21 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 8: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:08 a.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.

