Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 2-8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 2

Public indecency: 1

Criminal defacement of property: 3

Theft: 5

Battery: 1

Possession of narcotics: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 2: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:40 a.m. at 909 S. Wolcott Ave.

Oct. 5: A man was arrested for possession of narcotics at 3:21 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 8: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:08 a.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

