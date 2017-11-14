Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 6-12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Aggravated assault: 1
Warrant: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Assault: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Battery: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:10 a.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
A woman was arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and assault at 3:45 p.m at the hospital.
Nov. 10: A man was arrested for battery at 8:42 p.m at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
Nov. 12: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:06 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.
Visit the UIC Police crime map and the Chicago Police CLEAR Map.