Police report

Nov. 6-12

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Aggravated assault: 1

Warrant: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Assault: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Battery: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:10 a.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

A woman was arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and assault at 3:45 p.m at the hospital.

Nov. 10: A man was arrested for battery at 8:42 p.m at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Nov. 12: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:06 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

