Police report

June 5, 2018

police

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

May 21-June 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 14
Criminal trespass: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Armed robbery: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 3
Aggravated assault: 1
Credit card fraud: 1

 

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:23 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 26: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:55 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

June 1: A man was charged with burglary at 1 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott St.

June 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:14 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

