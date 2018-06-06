Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 21-June 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 14
Criminal trespass: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Armed robbery: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 3
Aggravated assault: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:23 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
May 26: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:55 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.
June 1: A man was charged with burglary at 1 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott St.
June 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:14 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
