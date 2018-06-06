Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 21-June 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 14

Criminal trespass: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Battery: 3

Aggravated assault: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:23 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 26: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 12:55 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

June 1: A man was charged with burglary at 1 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott St.

June 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:14 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.