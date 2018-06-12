Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 4-10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 10
Harassment by telephone: 1
Reckless conduct: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Attempt to allude police officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 2: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 9:14 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
June 7: A man was charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery at 3:51 p.m. related to a crime that occurred at 833 S. Wood St.
June 9: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:13 a.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
