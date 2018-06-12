Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 4-10

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 10

Harassment by telephone: 1

Reckless conduct: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Attempt to allude police officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 2: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 9:14 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

June 7: A man was charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery at 3:51 p.m. related to a crime that occurred at 833 S. Wood St.

June 9: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:13 a.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.