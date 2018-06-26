Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 15-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 2

Theft: 7

Battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Possession of narcotics: 1

Warrant: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Unlawful use of weapon: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Violation of Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act:1

DUI: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 15: A woman was arrested for aggravated battery at 1:30 p.m at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 18: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass at 1:47 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

June 19: A man was arrested for retail theft and resisting a peace officer at 8:57 a.m. at 1220 S. Ashland Ave.

June 20: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:05 a.m. at 847 S. Morgan St.

June 21: A man was arrested for DUI and impersonating a peace officer at 2:27 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.

June 22: A man was arrested for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer at 5:56 p.m. at 829 W. Rochford St.

June 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:18 p.m. at 1007 S. Harrison St.

A man was arrested for DUI at 3:20 a.m. at 830 S. Halsted St.

June 24: A woman was arrested for failure to register annually as a murderer/violent offender against youth at 9:31 a.m. at 602 S. Halsted St.