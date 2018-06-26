Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 15-24
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 2
Theft: 7
Battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Possession of narcotics: 1
Warrant: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Unlawful use of weapon: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Violation of Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act:1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 15: A woman was arrested for aggravated battery at 1:30 p.m at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 18: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass at 1:47 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
June 19: A man was arrested for retail theft and resisting a peace officer at 8:57 a.m. at 1220 S. Ashland Ave.
June 20: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:05 a.m. at 847 S. Morgan St.
June 21: A man was arrested for DUI and impersonating a peace officer at 2:27 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.
June 22: A man was arrested for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer at 5:56 p.m. at 829 W. Rochford St.
June 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:18 p.m. at 1007 S. Harrison St.
A man was arrested for DUI at 3:20 a.m. at 830 S. Halsted St.
June 24: A woman was arrested for failure to register annually as a murderer/violent offender against youth at 9:31 a.m. at 602 S. Halsted St.
