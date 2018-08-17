Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 6-12

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Battery: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Theft: 3

Criminal damage: 2

Criminal defacement of property: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

DUI: 1

Attempting to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 10: A man was arrested for theft and domestic battery at 1:20 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested for criminal damage and attempting to elude a peace officer at 4:37 p.m. at 832 S. Morgan St.

Aug. 12: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:16 a.m. at 1520 W. Roosevelt Road.