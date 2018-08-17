Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 6-12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Battery: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Theft: 3
Criminal damage: 2
Criminal defacement of property: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
DUI: 1
Attempting to elude peace officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 10: A man was arrested for theft and domestic battery at 1:20 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested for criminal damage and attempting to elude a peace officer at 4:37 p.m. at 832 S. Morgan St.
Aug. 12: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:16 a.m. at 1520 W. Roosevelt Road.