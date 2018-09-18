Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 10-16

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Theft: 11

Aggravated assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Criminal damage: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Warrant: 1

Attempting to elude peace officer: 1

DUI: 1

Domestic battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 10: A man was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance at 4:24 a.m. at 1500 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 11: A man was arrested for theft at 4:56 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 12: A man was arrested for armed robbery and vehicular hijacking at 9:50 a.m. at 1220 S. Union Ave.

Sept. 13: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:53 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

A man was arrested for theft at 5:52 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 8:30 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

A man was arrested for criminal damage at 9:27 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.

Sept. 14: A juvenile was arrested for criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1332 S. Morgan St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:59 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 15: A man was arrested for DUI at 5:09 a.m. at 760 W. Polk St.