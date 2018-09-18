Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 10-16
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Theft: 11
Aggravated assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Criminal damage: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Warrant: 1
Attempting to elude peace officer: 1
DUI: 1
Domestic battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 10: A man was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance at 4:24 a.m. at 1500 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 11: A man was arrested for theft at 4:56 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 12: A man was arrested for armed robbery and vehicular hijacking at 9:50 a.m. at 1220 S. Union Ave.
Sept. 13: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:53 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
A man was arrested for theft at 5:52 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 8:30 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
A man was arrested for criminal damage at 9:27 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
Sept. 14: A juvenile was arrested for criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1332 S. Morgan St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:59 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 15: A man was arrested for DUI at 5:09 a.m. at 760 W. Polk St.