Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 1-7
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 3
Theft: 13
Criminal trespass: 5
Domestic battery: 1
Burglary: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
Domestic battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 1: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 4:52 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 2: A man was arrested burglary at 10:21 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 3: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 9:49 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:31 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 6: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 12:47 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
A woman was arrested for battery at 9:21 p.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 7: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:30 a.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.