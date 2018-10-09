Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 1-7

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 3

Theft: 13

Criminal trespass: 5

Domestic battery: 1

Burglary: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 1: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 4:52 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 2: A man was arrested burglary at 10:21 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 3: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 9:49 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:31 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 6: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 12:47 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

A woman was arrested for battery at 9:21 p.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 7: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 11:30 a.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.