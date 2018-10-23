Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 15-21

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 4

Theft: 8

Battery: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Domestic battery: 2

Hit and run: 1

Violation of order of protection: 1

Resisting/obstructing officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 15: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 1:10 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.

A juvenile was arrested for aggravated battery to a protected employee at 10:01 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 16: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 12:16 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 18: A man was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer at 7:17 p.m. at 759 S. Racine Ave.

A man was arrested for battery at 10:59 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 19: A woman was arrested for domestic battery at 10:05 a.m. at 1109 W. Harrison St.

Oct. 20: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:52 a.m. at 1218 S. Halsted St.