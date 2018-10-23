Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 4
Theft: 8
Battery: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Domestic battery: 2
Battery: 1
Hit and run: 1
Violation of order of protection: 1
Resisting/obstructing officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 15: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 1:10 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.
A juvenile was arrested for aggravated battery to a protected employee at 10:01 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 16: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 12:16 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 18: A man was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer at 7:17 p.m. at 759 S. Racine Ave.
A man was arrested for battery at 10:59 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 19: A woman was arrested for domestic battery at 10:05 a.m. at 1109 W. Harrison St.
Oct. 20: A man was arrested for DUI at 2:52 a.m. at 1218 S. Halsted St.