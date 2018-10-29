Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 22-28

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

Harassment by telephone: 1

Battery: 3

DUI: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Hit and run: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 24: A man was arrested for DUI at 6:05 p.m. at 830 W. Harrison St.

A juvenile was arrested for battery at 2:03 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 25: Two women were arrested for domestic battery at 12:53 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested for criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery at 5:29 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 28: A woman was arrested for DUI at 5:48 a.m. at 715 W. Roosevelt Road.