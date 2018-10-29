Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 22-28
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 7
Harassment by telephone: 1
Battery: 3
DUI: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Hit and run: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 24: A man was arrested for DUI at 6:05 p.m. at 830 W. Harrison St.
A juvenile was arrested for battery at 2:03 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 25: Two women were arrested for domestic battery at 12:53 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested for criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery at 5:29 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 28: A woman was arrested for DUI at 5:48 a.m. at 715 W. Roosevelt Road.