Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Deceptive practice: 1
Battery: 3
Domestic battery: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Unauthorized possession of a weapon: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 8: A man was arrested for battery at 12:01 p.m. at 1809 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested for unauthorized possession of a weapon at 7:58 p.m. at 845 S. Damen Ave.
Nov. 9: A woman was arrested for battery at 7:34 p.m. at 809 S. Damen Ave.
Nov. 11: A woman was arrested for DUI at 3:12 a.m. at 800 W. Van Buren St.
Nov. 11: A man was arrested on a warrant at 9:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.