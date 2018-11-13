Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 5-11

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Deceptive practice: 1

Battery: 3

Domestic battery: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Unauthorized possession of a weapon: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 8: A man was arrested for battery at 12:01 p.m. at 1809 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested for unauthorized possession of a weapon at 7:58 p.m. at 845 S. Damen Ave.

Nov. 9: A woman was arrested for battery at 7:34 p.m. at 809 S. Damen Ave.

Nov. 11: A woman was arrested for DUI at 3:12 a.m. at 800 W. Van Buren St.

Nov. 11: A man was arrested on a warrant at 9:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.