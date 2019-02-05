Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 28-Feb. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Disorderly conduct: 2
Warrant: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Theft: 5
Domestic battery: 1
Assault: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 28: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 5:45 p.m. at 351 S. Damen Ave.
Jan. 29: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 2:02 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 1: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:49 p.m. at 1250 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 2: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 6:42 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.