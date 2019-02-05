Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 28-Feb. 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Disorderly conduct: 2

Warrant: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Theft: 5

Domestic battery: 1

Assault: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal damage: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 28: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 5:45 p.m. at 351 S. Damen Ave.

Jan. 29: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 2:02 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 1: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 7:49 p.m. at 1250 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 2: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 6:42 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.