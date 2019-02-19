Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 4-17
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 1
Theft: 11
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Burglary: 1
Criminal trespass: 4
Harassment through electoronic communication: 1
Domestic battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Battery: 2
Assault: 2
Armed robbery: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 6: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass at 1 p.m. at 1040 W. Harrison St.
Feb. 7: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:55 p.m. at 1100 W. Harrison St.
Feb. 7: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 6:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 7: A woman was arrested for aggravated battery at 10:08 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 10: A man was arrested for disorderly at 6:04 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 11: A man was arrested for battery at 4:18 p.m. at 761 W. Polk St.
Feb. 11: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 4:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 12: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 8:34 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 14: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 2:56 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.