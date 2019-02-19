Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 4-17

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 1

Theft: 11

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Burglary: 1

Criminal trespass: 4

Harassment through electoronic communication: 1

Domestic battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Battery: 2

Assault: 2

Armed robbery: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 6: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass at 1 p.m. at 1040 W. Harrison St.

Feb. 7: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:55 p.m. at 1100 W. Harrison St.

Feb. 7: A man was arrested for domestic battery at 6:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 7: A woman was arrested for aggravated battery at 10:08 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 10: A man was arrested for disorderly at 6:04 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 11: A man was arrested for battery at 4:18 p.m. at 761 W. Polk St.

Feb. 11: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 4:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 12: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 8:34 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 14: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 2:56 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.